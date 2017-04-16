One officer injured at Kershaw Correctional Institution, officials say

One officer was injured Sunday afternoon after a “disturbance” at the Kershaw Correctional Institution in Kershaw, said Sommer Sharpe, public information coordinator for the S.C. Department of Corrections.
“The prison is secure and South Carolina Department of Corrections emergency teams are responding,” Sharpe said. “There was no threat to public safety.”
The injured officer was transported by Emergency Medical Services for treatment, Sharpe said. His condition was not known Sunday.
The incident happened in the Oak Unit B Wing of Kershaw Correctional at 4848 Gold Mine Hwy. in Kershaw, Sharpe said. The incident was active about 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Kershaw County deputies are assisting SCDC, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which is among the other law enforcement agencies that has responded to the correctional facility.
No other information was immediately available Sunday afternoon.
Check back for updates.
Comments