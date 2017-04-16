After years of crowding, women’s shelter asking congregations to help host homeless

The Salvation Army’s homeless shelter for women and children has finally reached its limit after years over crowded and it is now asking congregations in Mecklenburg County to help.
Specifically, the Center of Hope is asking houses of faith to consider taking in some of the single women at its doorstep who have no place else to go.
The shelter has room for 360 women and children but is currently hosting about 400 a night. As many as a dozen a day are turned away, adding to the city’s growing ranks of people living out of doors in cars, parks and camp sites.
“We, as a city, don’t want to built more shelters,” says Deronda Metz, head of social services for the Salvation Army. “For me, this is probably a better option than building. It’s also the humane thing to do.”
On April 23, a 2 p.m. meeting is being held at the Center of Hope to offer details on what’s being asked of potential host sites (no showers needed, for example). The hope is to get as many houses of faith as possible to attend the meeting.
The hope, say shelter officials, is to find enough space in the community to handle up to 45 more women a night. The campaign seeks to have sites consider taking in a group of women for one week. The Salvation Army intends to screen all the women seeking to use the program.
The shelter, just north of uptown, has seen a jump in women and children seeking beds since the Urban Ministry’s winter program Room in the Inn closed on March 31. About 70 women and children were in the program on its final night, including five families. The shelter took in the five families and 20 of the single women. The rest had to fend for themselves.
Since then, the shelter has continued turning people away on a daily basis. The staff hopes most will find a space to sleep at the homes of friends or relatives, but Metz knows some end up living in their cars or worse.
“We turned away four families this morning, including one with six people in it,” Metz said during a recent interview.
“Our strategy is to give (homeless) people some options, others than to tell them there is no option...With that in mind, we’re reaching out to churches and asking them to come along side us, from June to November, by sheltering women.”
The campaign to recruit congregations comes at a time when family homelessness has been edging up, while overall homelessness has dropped in the city.
There were more people in the women’s shelter this year during the annual count (done in January), but city’s 2017 numbers won’t be released for another two weeks. Experts blame the rise in homeless families on the city’s lack of affordable housing.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
How to help
If you would like to find out more about how to help the Salvation Army with its overflow of single homeless women, call Deronda Metz at 704-348-2560 ext 245 or email:Deronda.Metz@uss.salvationarmy.org
Comments