Randolph Road stretch now reopened following serious accident

A portion of Randolph Road between Sharon Amity and Sardis roads was closed in both directions for more than two hours Monday morning due to an accident between a vehicle and a bicyclist, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The accident happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 4900 block of Randolph Road.

The bicyclist was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating, and no one’s been charged. There’s no word yet on when the road will reopen.