April 17, 2017 11:27 AM

Area hospitals to lift flu-related visitor restrictions

By Celeste Smith

cesmith@charlotteobserver.com

Hospitals in the Carolinas HealthCare and Novant Health systems will end visitor restrictions due to flu at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, both organizations announced Monday.

Prompting the move is a decline in the number of flu patients in recent weeks, the systems said. Individuals with flu symptoms - which include fever, coughing, chills and fatigue - still should not visit patients, both organizations said in statements.

Charlotte-based Carolinas HealthCare and Winston-Salem-based Novant, which both have a large presence in the region, said they are lifting restrictions at the same date and time to avoid public confusion. Greensboro-based Cone Health in Greensboro and Winston-Salem-based Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center also are ending restrictions at the same time.

