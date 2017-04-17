Area hospitals to lift flu-related visitor restrictions

Hospitals in the Carolinas HealthCare and Novant Health systems will end visitor restrictions due to flu at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, both organizations announced Monday.
Prompting the move is a decline in the number of flu patients in recent weeks, the systems said. Individuals with flu symptoms - which include fever, coughing, chills and fatigue - still should not visit patients, both organizations said in statements.
Charlotte-based Carolinas HealthCare and Winston-Salem-based Novant, which both have a large presence in the region, said they are lifting restrictions at the same date and time to avoid public confusion. Greensboro-based Cone Health in Greensboro and Winston-Salem-based Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center also are ending restrictions at the same time.
