‘I made a mistake,’ former Charlotte mayor Patrick Cannon says on new radio show

Former Charlotte mayor Patrick Cannon apologized profusely on his new radio show for taking the bribes that sent him to federal prison.

Cannon, 50, was arrested in March 2014, four months into his term, and later pleaded guilty to taking about $50,000 in bribes from federal undercover officers. He served half his 44-month prison term and began two years of supervised release on Jan. 25.

“I’m not perfect and I know that I’ll never be. I made a mistake that I know, hey, I will never look to make again,” Cannon said on his first Saturday morning talk show on Old School 105.3.

“What I did was wrong and not in keeping with my character,” according to audio clips of the show aired by WCNC. “I apologize. I apologize and ask for your forgiveness today for the hurt and the anger that I caused amongst my family, my friends, the community overall and former colleagues.”

Cannon didn’t talk to the media before or after his 9 a.m. show, “At the Table with Cannon,” but will open his upcoming show to the media this Saturday and take questions after the show, the radio station said.

The former mayor referred to taking bribes from agents posing as out-of-town real estate investors as “irrational decision making.” He offered listeners some advice:

“Simply think before you act. That in itself could have made all the difference in my life at that particular time, and it could make the difference for you and yours.”