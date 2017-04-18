Local

April 18, 2017 7:31 AM

Charlotte-Douglas airport shooting threat found not credible Monday

By WBTV

A shooting threat made at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport overnight was found to not be credible, officials say.

Police say the airport received a call from someone threatening to shoot people at the airport. Police checked out the entire facility just before 11 p.m. and say no suspicious people were found.

Several viewers contacted WBTV to say that airport operations had been halted and that Charlotte-Douglas was on lockdown.

Police are working to find the person who made the call.

