Food drive to help the hungry in Charlotte underway as Realtors reach out to needy

Realtors Care Day, an annual multi-county day of service for realtors in Mecklenburg and Iredell Counties, is returning soon, and this time with a twist to help even more people get involved. The event has added a food drive this year and the public is encouraged to donate.
Each year, hundreds of realtor volunteers come together for Realtors Care Day to provide housing repairs for homeowners. This year’s day of service is April 28, and 700 volunteers are expected to provide fixes for residents across Mecklenburg and Iredell Counties, including replacing windows and installing new kitchen cabinets.
The food drive is a new addition to this year’s event, and is already underway, organizers said. The public can donate by bringing food to such as canned goods, beans and rice to designated drop-off sites. The main drop-off site is 1201 Greenwood Cliff in Charlotte. A complete list of drop-off sites can be found at http://www.carolinahome.com/food-drive.
