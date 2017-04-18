She passed out waiting in line at McDonald’s drive-thru and ended up in jail

Proving that it sometimes takes longer at the McDonald’s drive-thru than going inside, Hickory Police arrested a woman on drug possession charges Sunday, after she passed out while waiting for her food in the drive-thru line, reported the Hickory Daily Record.

It’s the second time in the past seven months that police have arrested someone passed out in a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Charlotte region. (The other was in Mount Holly.)

The Hickory Daily Record says the latest arrest occurred when someone called police to report a “woman unconscious in the drive-thru at a McDonald’s on U.S. Highway 70 SE.”

When Bridget Lee Wilson, 35, of Hickory, woke up, she was charged with one felony count of heroin possession and one misdemeanor count of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, it was reported.

The Daily Record says officers seized one gram of heroin, one dose of Clonazepam and drug paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle.

In September, police arrested a man who was passed out at a Mount Holly McDonald’s drive-thru. Antwan Julius Cobb, 27, of Gastonia, was charged with driving while intoxicated, unauthorized use of a vehicle and having an open container of alcohol, according to Gaston County Jail records.