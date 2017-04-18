Train derailment dumps blanket of corn across tracks in Cleveland County

A train carrying hundreds of pounds of corn derailed early Tuesday in the Shelby area of Cleveland County, blanketing the area with golden kernels, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
It happened about 9 a.m. on Airport Road near NC 150, the North Carolina Department of Transportation told WBTV. Part of Airport Road had to be shut down as a result of the spilled corn, officials said.
An aerial shot by WBTV showed at least four rail cars were off the rails in the incident, including three that were lying on their side.
Charlotte TV station WSOC said no one was hurt in the accident. It is unclear when the road is expected to reopen.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments