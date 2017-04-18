WWE says member of ‘wrestling dynasty’ suffers untimely death

The WWE announced Tuesday that 6-foot-4 former wrestler Matt Anoa’i, known to fans as Rosey, has died at 47.
A cause of death was not given.
He was the son of WWE Hall of Famer Sika and older brother of WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, and Rosey grew up in the “legendary Anoa’i wrestling dynasty,” reported the WWE.
Rosey debuted in 2002 alongside his cousin Jamal as part of 3-Minute Warning, WWE said.
“The imposing, powerful tandem tore through Raw’s tag team division before going their separate ways. Rosey then formed a beloved superhero duo with The Hurricane, which culminated in his first World Tag Team Championship reign,” WWE said on its Web site Tuesday.
The Anoa'i family shared the following statement: “"The Anoa’i family is mourning the loss of Sika's son, Matt aka Rosey, due to an untimely death. We want to let his fans know that he loved them and the wrestling world so much. In his passing, he left three beautiful young children and a heartbroken family. Please respect the privacy of his children and family as they mourn the loss of this kind, loving, gentle man, who was a father, son, brother and a superhero to us all."
Sports Illustrated said Tuesday that Rosey’s run with WWE was fairly brief, from 2002 to 2006, followed by a short stint in Japan. He weighed 400 pounds at one point, and participated in a weight loss television program in 2007, reported Sports Illustrated. He was also hospitalized in 2014 with heart trouble.
