Police seek Lake Wylie bank robbery suspect

York County law enforcement is looking for a bank robbery suspect after the Wells Fargo branch was robbed in Lake Wylie.
The York County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the bank at 5234 Highway 557 was robbed at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday. They are looking for a young white male, about 5 foot, 7 inches, wearing glasses, a black hoodie, black shirt and black hat with a Los Angeles Dodgers logo.
The bank will be closed until 1:30 p.m. today, said Bill Marshall, regional services advisor for the bank. The ATM is open, he said.
Anyone with information about the suspect or incident should call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
