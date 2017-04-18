Memorial fund established for Charlotte boy who died in Atlanta restaurant

The family of a 5-year-old Charlotte boy who died in an accident in an Atlanta rotating restaurant has established a memorial fund in his name.
Charlie Holt died from a head injury on Friday after he was caught in the rotator wall at the Sun Dial restaurant, atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel in downtown Atlanta.
Charlie and his family were having lunch at the restaurant when he wandered from the window table where he was seated with his parents and got caught between the wall and a table, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Brown told the (Atlanta) Journal-Constitution
“Charlie Holt was the sweetest, most accepting, and lovable child who had a hug for everyone,” his family said in a statement on Tuesday. “He never met a person or an animal whom he did not immediately love.
“Everyone was his friend,” his family said. “His thirst for knowledge and adventure was infectious. Everyone so loved sweet little Charlie.”
In lieu of flowers and to honor him, the Charlie Holt Memorial Fund has been established “to preserve his memory and to allow children to fulfill the dreams that Charlie himself was unable to experience,” according to the family’s statement.
Contributions can be mailed to the The Charlie Holt Memorial Fund, in care of Towne Bank, 5806 Harbourview Blvd., Suite 201, Suffolk, Va., 23435.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments