Inmate dies several days after apparent suicide attempt

A state inmate died on Tuesday, several days after an apparent suicide attempt at Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Adam Tipton was found unresponsive in his cell at about 10 p.m. Thursday, the department said. Prison medical staff, local paramedics and firefighters worked to resuscitate him. He was taken first to Rowan Medical Center and later to Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where he died Tuesday morning.
Tipton had returned to prison last Wednesday after absconding from post-release supervision, officials said. He had been convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine and other charges in Madison County and served about six years before his release in August .
