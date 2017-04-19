2 charged after police chase stolen Prius from Charlotte to Mount Holly

Two people are in custody after a two-county police pursuit involving a suspected stolen vehicle ended in Gaston County.
The chase began on 4th Street extension in Charlotte when police spotted a car believed to have been stolen from a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver during a carjacking in the Steele Creek area. Officers followed the car to Mount Holly in Gaston County, where stop sticks were laid out.
Multiple police vehicles surrounded the silver vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot on S. Main Street after the tires were blown. A man, later identified as 21-year-old Robert Chisholm, and a 15-year-old girl in the car then surrendered.
A BB gun thrown from the car during the chase was recovered.
Chisholm was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, felony fleeing, no operator’s license, aggressive driving, driving on the sidewalk and speeding in a school zone.
The girl, whose name is not being released due to her age, is charged with resisting an officer.
Police say the investigation into the carjacking is ongoing.
The owner of the car, Zachary Perlow, said his Prius was stolen during a delivery Sunday. Perlow said that he had just dropped off food at a home when he returned to his car and found two men sitting in it. He said they pulled guns on him and stole his car and personal belongings.
“You get frustrated. You get angry. But still that’s all you can do – cooperate,” said Perlow.
Perlow filed a police report but said he didn’t expect his car to show up two days later.
“I thought for sure that they wouldn’t be driving around in it still, that they would have done whatever they were gonna do with the car and burned it to a crisp,” he said.
Perlow’s car is damaged and unable to be driven right now.
He said this is the second time he has been robbed during a delivery. He admitted that he likes the easy money that delivering food brings, but he may have to give the job up for safety reasons.
“That would be the smart thing to do,” he said.
