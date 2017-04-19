20 lbs of meth, $500K in cash and a day of raids in counties outside Charlotte

A “massive narcotics conspiracy” that reached from North Carolina to California has been busted in McDowell County, including arrests of several people from Burke and Catawba counties, just west of Charlotte.
TV station WLOS in Asheville is reporting federal authorities have arrested seven people and are looking for three more, after seizing about 20 pounds of methamphetamine, more than half a pound of marijuana, up to 4 ounces of fentanyl and other small amounts of pills, as well as firearms, cell phones and vehicles. Authorities also collected $500,000 during the raids.
A round up of suspects began Tuesday, said WLOS, with simultaneous raids in McDowell, Burke and Catawba counties, where it was believed drugs were stored for distribution.
WLOS said suspects from nearby counties included:
- Gregory Adonis Rutherford, 25, of Morganton, charged with three counts each of trafficking methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. He is in the McDowell County jail on a $1 million bond.
- Aretha Gilley Fullwood, 45, of Morganton, three counts each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic heroin and one count each of trafficking methamphetamine and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail on a $500,000 bond.
- Aretha Faye Giles, 55, of Newton, three counts each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic heroin and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail on a $500,000 bond.
- Karita Shanece “China” Bullock, 28, of Conover, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail on a $1 million bond.
Other arrests included:
- Leah Patience Davis, 37, of 100 Stacy Farm Road, Nebo, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail under a $1 million bond.
- Jamie Leonard Tate, 36, of 100 Stacy Farm Road, Nebo, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and continuing a criminal enterprise. He is in the McDowell County jail under a $5 million bond.
- Randy “Big Country” Scott, 49, of 2041 U.S. 70 West, Apt. 2, Marion, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. He is in the McDowell County jail under a $1 million bond.
