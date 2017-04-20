Another Charlotte pedestrian hit and the driver sped away

Another Charlotte pedestrian has been struck by a car, adding to concerns over rising numbers of vehicle-pedestrian incidents. Media outlets are reporting the motorist involved in the incident drove away without stopping.
The latest incident happened at 1 a.m. Thursday on the Brookshire Boulevard near Davidson Street. The pedestrian survived and was taken to an area hospital, but the seriousness of the injuries remained unclear.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the Brookshire Boulevard was closed for about 3 hours due to the incident.
The Observer’s news partner WBTV reported the incident was a hit-and-run. The name of the pedestrian and details of the suspect vehicle have not been released.
So far this year, CMPD has dealt with seven pedestrian fatalities, one more than for the same period last year. Statewide, a preliminary reports shows there have been 35 deaths to date, Sloan said.
The Observer reported last week that pedestrian deaths by vehicles grew at a higher rate last year than at any other time in the past 40 years, a new study found, and Charlotte and the Carolinas also saw significant increases.
The study by the Governors Highway Safety Association estimates that the number of pedestrians killed last year increased by 11 percent over 2015. There were 621 more deaths estimated for 2016, for a total of 5,997, than the prior year.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police handled 20 pedestrian fatalities last year, more than double the nine deaths in 2015.
Traffic Alert: Inbound Brookshire Blvd near Caldwell is currently shut down due to a hit and run accident. Please use an alternate route— CMPD News (@CMPD) April 20, 2017
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments