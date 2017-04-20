FAA lifts ground stop at Charlotte airport, flights resume

The FAA announced it has lifted the ground stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The stop was prompted by dense fog, which caused low visibility.
A Dense Fog Advisory was issued across the Charlotte area until 10 a.m.
Airport officials tweeted about the ground stop just after 6:15 a.m. and announced the stop was lifted at 7:55 a.m.
Travelers are warned to check with their airlines for status of their flights.
7:55: ground stop has been lifted. Please check with airlines on flight status as there will be delays.— CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) April 20, 2017
