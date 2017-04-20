New study ranks safety of NC cities. Where does yours fall?

Charlotte’s rush hour traffic is worsening by the day, but commuters have one thing to feel good about: A study based on crime data says towns surrounding Charlotte are among the state’s safest.
Among the Top 20 safest: Waxhaw, Stallings, Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville and Mint Hill.
Mount Holly was ranked just outside the Top 20, at No. 27.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg was a low ranked No. 66 among the Top 100 and Gastonia was at No. 91. The least safe city was Zebulon in Wake County.
The study data included 100 cities and was compiled and compared by the security company Safewise. It reports the Top 20 cities that made the list this year exemplify the state’s overall commitment to fight sexual assault.
“These cities also report low numbers of murder and non-negligent manslaughter. In fact, every city on our list boasts a lower violent crime rate than the national average,” reported Safewise, citing the FBI’s 2015 crime data report “North Carolina as a whole beats the national violent crime rate, ranking twenty-fourth among all states.”
1. Pinehurst ↑Previous Rank: 2
Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.70
Property Crime per 1,000: 5.83
2. Waxhaw ↑Previous Rank: 5
Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.74
Property Crime per 1,000: 7.72
3. Holly SpringsPrevious Rank: 3
Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.57
Property Crime per 1,000: 9.07
4. Trent Woods ↓Previous Rank: 1
Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.24
Property Crime per 1,000: 10.16
5. Havelock ↑Previous Rank: 18
Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.24
Property Crime per 1,000: 10.54
6. Stallings ↑Previous Rank: 9
Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.79
Property Crime per 1,000: 10.49
7. Davidson ↓Previous Rank: 6
Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.82
Property Crime per 1,000: 10.53
8. CaryPrevious Rank: 8
Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.51
Property Crime per 1,000: 11.87
9. Valdese ↑Previous Rank: 17
Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.22
Property Crime per 1,000: 12.36
10. Woodfin ↑Previous Rank: 14
Violent Crime per 1,000: 2.05
Property Crime per 1,000: 10.56
11. Black Mountain ↑Previous Rank: 12
Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.73
Property Crime per 1,000: 11.92
12. Wendell ↑Previous Rank: 26
Violent Crime per 1,000: 1.28
Property Crime per 1,000: 12.62
13. Cornelius ↓Previous Rank: 10
Violent Crime per 1,000: 1.24
Property Crime per 1,000: 13.79
14. Fletcher ↓Previous Rank: 11
Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.53
Property Crime per 1,000: 15.74
15. Morrisville ↑Previous Rank: 22
Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.67
Property Crime per 1,000: 16.24
16. Leland ↑Previous Rank: 23
Violent Crime per 1,000: 1.17
Property Crime per 1,000: 16.11
17. Gibsonville ↓Previous Rank: 13
Violent Crime per 1,000: 2.66
Property Crime per 1,000: 15.23
18. Huntersville ↑Previous Rank: 21
Violent Crime per 1,000: 1.38
Property Crime per 1,000: 17.01
19. Mint Hill ↑Previous Rank: 24
Violent Crime per 1,000: 1.21
Property Crime per 1,000: 17.38
20. Winterville ↓Previous Rank: 16
Violent Crime per 1,000: 1.88
Property Crime per 1,000: 16.72
