April 20, 2017 9:36 AM

Former Charlotte officer being sought, at risk due to health issues

From WBTV

A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who recently went missing in Mooresville is being sought.

Mooresville police say 40-year-old Michael Scott Bell last talked with family around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Bell, who is believed to be at risk due to recent health issues.

CMPD says Bell was a former officer with the department, termed effective Dec. 3, 2016.

Bell was last seen wearing a polo-type shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.

