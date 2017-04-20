Charlotte-area woman sentenced to 12-15 years in DUI crash that killed woman, 79

A 23-year-old South Carolina woman pleaded guilty Thursday for charges stemming from a fatal alcohol-fueled crash that killed a 79-year-old woman last summer.
Kelly Ann Conkin was sentenced of 12 to 15 years. She was charged with second-degree manslaughter last year after driving her Hyundai Elantra across a median on South Tryon Street and slamming into a Toyota Camry in the early hours of Aug. 20. The collision killed Cecelia Buitrago de Gonzalez, who was a passenger in the Toyota.
Conkin, of Clover, S.C., had two prior DUI convictions at the time of the accident. One case took place in Mecklenburg County in July 2014, when police said she was driving with a blood alcohol concentration level of .13. In 2014, she also pleaded guilty in South Carolina for driving under the influence of alcohol.
“Based on your record, it appears you think driving drunk is cool. It’s not,” Don Griffin, husband of one Gonzalez’s children said, looking directly at Conkin. “And now it’s caught up with you.”
She will serve a prison sentence of 12 to 15 years.
