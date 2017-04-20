Former Charlotte cop who went missing found dead at Mooresville golf course

A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who was reported missing in Mooresville was found dead on a golf course Thursday afternoon, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

CMPD released a statement shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, confirming the death of Michael Scott Bell, 40, who last talked with family around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Bell was hired by the CMPD in 2009 and served through December 2016, working most recently in the University City Division.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Michael Scott Bell...Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bell family as they grieve,” said the statement from CMPD.

The circumstances of Bell’s death are being investigated by the Mooresville Police. “Though the investigation is in its early stages, initial indicators are that medical factors may have been at play,” said a statement from CMPD.

Mooresville Police received a call early Thursday that Bell was missing, CMPD said. He had last made contact with his family Wednesday evening, and they were concerned for his safety due to some recent health issues, officials said.

Bell was found shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, in a part of Mooresville he frequented during walks.

Mooresville police had been seeking the public's help finding Bell Thursday.

The Mooresville Tribune reported personnel from Mooresville Police, Mooresville Fire-Rescue, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and other area public safety agencies participated in the search, which focused in the area of the golf course.