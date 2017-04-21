Miss America to test her throwing arm in Shelby at American Legion World Series

The reigning Miss America is going to be in Shelby later this summer, throwing out the first pitch at the American Legion World Series.
The Shelby Star reports she’ll be in town Sunday, Aug. 13, and will also appear at a ticketed meet-and-greet at LeGrand Center.
Organizers are insisting that you can’t get any more American than having Miss America at an American Legion baseball game.
Savvy Shields of Arkansas is the current Miss America. The 21-year-old is also serving as the National Goodwill Ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
It will be interesting to see what Miss America wears when she’s standing on the mound, with a dusty baseball in one hand.
Crown or no crown?
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments