1 dead, 1 injured in York County crash between Rock Hill and York, troopers say

One person died in a wreck Friday on S.C. 5 between Rock Hill and York, troopers said.
The name of the person killed has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m near the intersection of Kellocreek Lane, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Ford Mustang headed toward York sideswiped a truck pulling a trailer and then hit a second car head on, Miller said. The driver of the Mustang, who alone in the vehicle and not wearing a seat belt, died, Miller said.
The driver of the vehicle hit head on was injured and taken by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Miller said.
