Getting judged for climbing a tree in the park

Plenty of people got judged for climbing a tree in the park Saturday as part of the annual Tree Climbing Competition at Freedom Park.
The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Some of the world’s best tree climbers competed in five categories: work climb, throw line, foot lock, speed climb and aerial rescue.
On Saturday, there also was a family fun climb. Professional certified arborists helped climbers into saddles attached to ropes secured up in the crown of the tree, and professional climbing instructors worked with each climber.
Qualifiers from Saturday compete on Sunday for title of Master Tree Climbing Champion.
