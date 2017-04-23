Local

April 23, 2017 5:04 PM

Flight to Charlotte returns to Las Vegas due to possible engine trouble

Associated Press

An American Airlines flight headed to Charlotte returned to Las Vegas' airport because of possible engine trouble.

McCarran International Airport spokesman Chris Jones says Flight 1871 was headed to Charlotte on Sunday morning when an indicator light turned on, signaling an engine was out.

Jones says it's unclear if the plane actually experienced an engine problem.

He told KLAS-TV in Las Vegas that the plane carrying 197 people landed safely at McCarran just before 10 a.m.

American Airlines officials didn't immediately respond to a message seeking information about the incident.

