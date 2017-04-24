Record breaking rain falls in Charlotte leaving 60,000 without power early Monday

A large tree that fell across Marvin Road and took out power lines on the way down is an example of what Charlotteans can expect as the city feels the impact of record breaking 2-inches of rain in the past 24 hours.
Forecasters say the city could see up to 3 inches more rain before the end of the day Monday, increasing the threat of flooding and falling trees.
Duke Energy was reporting it had nearly 60,000 impacted customers Monday morning who had lost power, and another 4,300 in Cabarrus County. Duke expected to have power restored to many by 8 a.m.
The power outages were largely in eastern Mecklenburg County, and were impacting traffic lights in an arc along Interstate 485 from Stallings up through the University City area.
Marvin Road is expected to remain closed through rush hour, between Johnston and Kingsley View Drive, as workers try to repair the damage and remove the tree.
The U.S Geological Survey showed some areas in the region had received 3 and 4 inches of rain Sunday evening, with Mint Hill and Matthews among the wettest communities.
A Flood Watch has been issued for many parts of the area through 8 p.m. Monday. The counties of Cabarrus, Ashe, Watauga, Stanly, Anson, Richmond, Mecklenburg, Gaston and Caldwell in North Carolina are all under a Flood Watch until Monday at 8 p.m.
WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin predicts rain will continue to fall, eventually clearing Tuesday morning.
A 06:15 AM Hazardous Weather Outlook update pic.twitter.com/JKugARmETM— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) April 24, 2017
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
