Feel like you’re waiting in line a long time at Charlotte stores? Here’s one reason

If you’ve ever felt like it took a long time to check out at one of Charlotte’s popular stores, there’s a good reason to be found in news that Charlotteans are among the nation’s biggest coupon users.
Coupons.com did the national survey and of the Top 25 coupon-using cities, Charlotte ranked No. 3, behind Washington DC and Orlando, Florida. (Raleigh-Durham was in fourth place.)
The survey, published in the past few weeks, says Charlotte’s frugal shoppers saved $6.8 million last year using coupons for every imaginable service and product.
Nobody seems to have a good explanation for why we rank so high, although it is no secret that the city has some of the nation’s highest rising rents. Maybe coupons are a survival tactic.
There is a down side. Coupons can add to one’s check out time, depending on how slow things are moving that day. And let’s face it, sometimes those lines are definitely moving pretty slowly.
The Huffington Post compiled a list of “the 11 Worst Types Of People You Get Stuck Behind In Line At The Grocery Store” and No. 2 on the list was “the person who uses a million coupons.”
“We respect you, but we don’t want to stand behind you,” said the Huffington Post article.
Here is the Top 10 of “America’s Most Frugal Cities in 2016,” according to Coupons.com:
- Washington, D.C.
- Orlando
- Charlotte
- Raleigh
- Dallas
- Tampa
- Nashville
- Cleveland
- Virginia Beach
- Atlanta
