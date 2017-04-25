Rainfall causes flooding, worry for residents along Burke, Caldwell county line

Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in and causing worry for some residents along the Burke County/Caldwell County line.
The boat landing at Johns River, along Highway 18, was under water following the consistent rainfall, with no indication of levels decreasing.
Lower Creek washed over Antioch Road, causing pooling. Residents living at a campground along the flooded road were trapped in their RVs.
By noon, the water was about half a foot from getting inside many of the RVs. One man was seen carrying a neighbor's dog to higher ground.
Robert Huey and Katrina Freeman heard the heavy rain overnight but did not realize that Lower Creek had invaded their campground until daybreak.
"I looked out and said wow," said Robert.
The water was close to getting inside their camper but they were staying - at least for the day.
Eric Wilson, on the other hand, escaped from his place by climbing into a big truck that a neighbor used to drive through the water right up to his door. He is concerned because the camper is not there for recreation.
"It's home," Wilson said.
Wilson says he has relatives he can stay with for a while, and he hopes his belongings will be OK in the camper. By mid-afternoon, the heavy rain had stopped and water had not risen to the floor level of the campers.
Folks are hoping it is at or near the end of the storm. More rain is in the forecast, but the lulls in the rainfall are giving a chance for the runoff to leave the area.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking residents to avoid driving through areas of pooled water.
Comments