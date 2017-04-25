Inbound Independence a parking lot near uptown early Tuesday

Local

April 25, 2017 6:34 AM

By Mark Price

All lanes of inbound Independence Boulevard were reopened about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, but a traffic jam continued due to a crash near I-277. At one point, traffic was backed up for four miles.

Media outlets were blaming a wreck involving a tractor trailer and multiple vehicles.

The Observer’s news partner WBTV reported the accident happened around 6:19 a.m. and police have not said how long it will take to clear the roadway.

At 6:30 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were reporting at least two accidents in the area where Independence Boulevard meets Brookshire Freeway and Central Avenue.

