Local

April 25, 2017 6:48 AM

SWAT incident closes street due to someone barricaded in a home

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police had St. Mark Street north of uptown closed off early Tuesday due to a SWAT police operation at a home in the area.

Police reported that they took a suspect into custody about 8:20 a.m., but gave no further details.

It happened in the 1900 block of St. Mark and someone has barricaded himself into a building.

Charlotte TV station WSOC was reporting that an acquaintance of the man barricaded in the home said he was not armed.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Downed tree in Southpark area

Downed tree in Southpark area 0:45

Downed tree in Southpark area
Annual Tree Climbing Competition at Freedom Park 2:31

Annual Tree Climbing Competition at Freedom Park
Charlotte Mayoral Democratic Primary Debate Kickoff 3:01

Charlotte Mayoral Democratic Primary Debate Kickoff

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos