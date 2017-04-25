SWAT incident closes street due to someone barricaded in a home

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police had St. Mark Street north of uptown closed off early Tuesday due to a SWAT police operation at a home in the area.
Police reported that they took a suspect into custody about 8:20 a.m., but gave no further details.
It happened in the 1900 block of St. Mark and someone has barricaded himself into a building.
Charlotte TV station WSOC was reporting that an acquaintance of the man barricaded in the home said he was not armed.
The SWAT team is currently on scene in the 1900 block of St. Mark St in reference to a barricaded subject.— CMPD News (@CMPD) April 25, 2017
