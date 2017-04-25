Charlotte rain totals are impressive for past two days, but Raleigh got more

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 Downed tree in Southpark area Pause 2:37 Add this to S-Town buzz: Carolinians may know the professor 2:31 Annual Tree Climbing Competition at Freedom Park 2:07 Immigrant community releases 'list of demands' for city 1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference 1:30 Tree falls on church 2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser 1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa 4:04 Ardrey Kell High theater production Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A large tree fell on the fellowship hall at New Outreach Christian Center on Monday during the early after rain storm. Pastor Brenda Stevenson said that they are in need of volunteers with saws to cut up the wood. The fellowship hall serves as the area where Pastor Stevenson and members of the church feed the needy three times a week. The church is located at 3900 Gossett Avenue in Charlotte. Jeff Siner/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com jsiner@charlotteobserver.com