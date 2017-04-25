Charlotte rain totals are impressive for past two days, but Raleigh got more

If it feels like Charlotte got a little too much rain over the past few days, hold your complaints.
The middle of the state got more, as in nearly 8 inches at sites in Raleigh and Durham. It was the wettest spot in the state over the two days of rain, according to data compiled by the U.S. Geological Survey.
As a result, “life threatening flash flooding” was occurring across that area Tuesday morning.
By comparison, Charlotte’s 3 to nearly 5 inches seems modest. That’s how much fell Sunday and Monday, when a storm front lingered over the area.
Charlotte sites averaged just under 4.5 inches over the two days, including recordings Winterfield Elementary, Reedy Creek Park, Providence High and Turning Point Academy.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center got 4.93 inches and Reedy Creek Elementary measured 5.03 inches over the two days.
Sites in and around Durham and Raleigh got 5 to 7.87 inches of rain.
The storm system that brought so much rain to Charlotte is now along the coast and it will slowly push up the coast away from the state today.
On Tuesday morning, flooding in the Raleigh-Durham area was expected to worsen during the rush hour commute. A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for central Wake County, including the city of Raleigh.
