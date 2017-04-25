Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces his retirement

Surrounded by family and friends, including Rick Hendrick, Earnhardt says he'll wrap it up at the end of the 2017 NASCAR season as a regular driver.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is defending the actions of four officers shown on a video caught on camera punching and elbowing an unarmed suspect in the head during an arrest and after an extended foot chase.

CMS Superintendent Ann Clark unveiled the new boundary plan on Tuesday evening at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.

The mastermind and triggerman of the Doug and Debbie London murders are sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charlotte. Jamell Cureton and Malcolm Hartley will be sentenced in separate hearings.

The Patterson Farm, a fourth generation farm in Rowan County, opened their pick your own strawberry fields to the public last Saturday morning. The strawberry season extends through June with several pick your own farms in the area. For those less adventurous, the berries have started to show up at local farmer's markets and roadside stands as well.

On Saturday, April 22nd, and Sunday, April 23rd, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., some of the world’s best tree climbers are competing in five categories: work climb, throw line, foot lock, speed climb and aerial rescue, at the annual Tree Climbing Competition at Freedom Park. Qualifiers from Saturday compete on Sunday for the title of Master Tree Climbing Champion. On Saturday there was also a family fun climb where Professional Certified Arborists helped climbers into saddles attached to ropes secured up in the crown of the tree, and professional climbing instructors worked with each climber.

CMPD has a new approach with panhandlers. When they are arrested, rather than going right to jail they have the chance to meet with service providers who could help them. Video by Adam Bell - abell@charlotteobserver.com. Photo by WBTV

A new approach by CMPD to dealing with panhandlers has officers bringing service providers with them when panhandlers are arrested, and seeing if they want to use those services. By Adam Bell - abell@charlotteobserver.com

At Happy Hills Alpaca Farm in Union County, alpacas are being sheared for their beautiful fur. Owner of the farm, Val Hietala, has kept alpacas for 12 years. She offers classes in spinning, knitting, and felting with alpaca fiber at the farm. The other animals at the farm include sheep, goats, and a llama who keeps guard of the farm.

