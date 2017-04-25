Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces his retirement

On Saturday, April 22nd, and Sunday, April 23rd, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., some of the world’s best tree climbers are competing in five categories: work climb, throw line, foot lock, speed climb and aerial rescue, at the annual Tree Climbing Competition at Freedom Park. Qualifiers from Saturday compete on Sunday for the title of Master Tree Climbing Champion. On Saturday there was also a family fun climb where Professional Certified Arborists helped climbers into saddles attached to ropes secured up in the crown of the tree, and professional climbing instructors worked with each climber.