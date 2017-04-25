8,000 gallons of sewage spill into Lake Norman

A clogged manhole caused 8,000 gallons of sewage to spill into a small Lake Norman cove off Interstate 77 Mooresville Exit 33 on Monday.
The discharge occurred near the Diamond Head subdivision off Williamson Road, said Kelly Hackenbrack, spokeswoman for utility provider Aqua North Carolina. The manhole is behind nearby Emerald Court. Most of the discharge entered the lake, she said
Aqua discovered the discharge at 2 p.m. Monday.
“The blockage was jetted, pumped and removed, and the spill was stopped within a very short period of time,” the company said in a news release. Aqua collected lake samples to evaluate any environmental impact.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments