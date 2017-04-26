One person killed in crash on John Belk Freeway

One person died in a fatal crash that occurred around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday on the eastbound John Belk Freeway near Independence Boulevard.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they arrived to find a 2005 Toyota Avalon had struck the crash barrier for a concrete pillar that supports the East 7th Street Bridge. MEDIC staff pronounced the driver dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle, officials said.
A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling east on John Belk Freeway at a high rate of speed before losing control and striking the pillar. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said. Speed appears to be a contributing circumstance.
Police had not released the name of the driver Wednesday moring.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments