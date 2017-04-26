Local

April 26, 2017 10:30 AM

What people earn: Here are salaries for 7,000 area county employees

By Gavin Off

Surrounding counties employ more than 7,000 people – from sheriff’s deputies and social workers to paramedics and library clerks.

Most – some 6,000 – work full time.

Incomes range from more than $225,000 for physicians to around $21,000 for a parking lot attendant.

Each year, the Charlotte Observer requests salary data from local counties as part of the newspaper’s goal of providing public information to readers.

Search the data below for more information. Click on a county or enter a person’s name, department or job title to narrow your search.

