Charlotte man charged this week in year-old murder case

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred more than a year ago in west Charlotte.
Talvi Moore, 32, is accused in the death of Shawn Harbin, 26, on March 22, 2016.
Moore was arrested Wednesday without incident. He has been charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, officials said. He is listed in jail records as living in Charlotte.
The shooting took place in the 4500 block of Westridge Drive, near where Freedom Drive meets Interstate 85. Officers say they arrived to find Harbin suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial information and evidence gathered on scene indicated it was not a random act of violence, investigators said.
