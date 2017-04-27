Bond denied to Rock Hill teen, 18, charged in sex assault while out on drug charges

Bond has been denied to a Rock Hill teen charged in a sexual assault while in possession of a gun, according to police and court records.
Emmanuel Pendergrass, 18, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, York County jail and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division records show.
Police were called to Piedmont Medical Center last week, after the victim reported that a forced sexual assault happened at her Rock Hill home, a police report states.
The woman told authorities she was held down by her wrists during the assault, an incident report states.
After an investigation, Pendergrass was charged Monday, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
Pendergrass was denied bond and remains at the York County jail, records show.
SLED and online court records show that Pendergrass was arrested in February on two drug charges, then released on a $6,000 bond. Those cases are pending.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
