Lancaster high school basketball player killed following community game

A 17-year-old was shot and killed outside a community auditorium on the Barr Street Learning Center Campus in Lancaster Wednesday night.
Lancaster police say it happened around 9 p.m. right after a community basketball game in the 600 block of W. Meeting Street, at Hope on the Hill.
Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found the teen on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.
The teen's name has not been released, but police say he played basketball for Lancaster Senior High School.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1173.
