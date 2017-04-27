Police identify Charlotte’s latest homicide as a young father

The man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in northwest Charlotte has been identified as Michael Anthony Barnwell, age 29.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say he was found with a gunshot wound about 5:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Welling Avenue. Medic pronounced him deceased on scene.
Family members said Barnwell was a father.
“That was my nephew and I love him. I love him and I’m gonna miss him," said his aunt, Robin Alexander, told the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Alexander told WBTV her son had gone to check on Barnwell and that's when his body was found.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments