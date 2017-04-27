Inmate attacks and kills female sergeant in N.C. prison, officials say

A sergeant at a state prison in eastern North Carolina has died after being attacked by an inmate, state officials say.
Inmate Craig Wissink, who has been serving a life sentence for murder since 2004, is suspected of attacking Sgt. Meggan Lee Callahan at Bertie Correctional Institution Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Housing 1,500 inmates, the prison is near the coast, more than 250 miles east of Charlotte.
Callahan, 29, had been with the department since January 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.
She worked in a job that carries the constant risk of death and serious injury. Once every eight hours, on average, a North Carolina prison officer was assaulted last year.
Statewide, there were 1,160 assaults on state prison staff in 2016 – up from 1,136 the previous year, state figures show.
In 2015, another officer at Bertie – Marvin Garris, Jr. – sustained serious injuries to his eyes, head and face after an inmate attacked him. Garris and another officer were escorting 10 inmates out of a cell block and into a medical unit when the assault occurred, police say.
Inmate William Allen, Jr., 28, has been charged in that attack. He is serving time for second degree murder and armed robbery.
In another 2015 case, an inmate at Bertie stabbed a prison staff member with a homemade weapon. Keisha Barnes, a correctional programs supervisor at Bertie, was in a sergeant’s office when inmate Joseph Gray entered and stabbed her, authorities say. Gray has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Once every eight hours, on average, a North Carolina prison officer was assaulted last year.
The danger to officers is highest at Bertie and the state’s other large maximum security prisons, officers say. In one month alone – November 2014 – inmates committed 13 assaults on staff members at Lanesboro Correctional Institution, 45 miles southeast of Charlotte.
Callahan was assaulted at about 5:30 p.m. and died less than an hour later, despite life-saving measures conducted by medical staff and local first responders, state officials say.
The State Bureau of Investigation and Windsor Police are handling the investigation into Callahan’s death.
State Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks said the prison system would cooperate with the law enforcement investigation into Callahan’s death, and conduct its own investigation as well.
‘Very sweet lady’
Callahan “was always smiling,” said Ricky Nixon, a landlord who owned the house in Edenton where she lived.
“She was a very sweet lady,” Nixon said. “Her personality was very jolly.”
She lived alone and put in many hours at the prison, Nixon said. “She worked all the time,” he said.
“I am deeply saddened and send my heartfelt sympathies to Sergeant Callahan's family,” Hooks said in the news release. “We will do all we can to support her family as well as the correctional family.”
Wissink, the inmate suspected of killing Callahan, received a life sentence for the shooting of John Lawrence Pruey during an attempted robbery in Fayetteville in June 2000. He was convicted nearly four years later.
Prosecutors in the 2004 trial said that Wissink and Lawrence Lee Ash went to Pruey's mobile home with the intent to rob him; each defendant contended the other pulled the trigger on the shotgun that that killed Pruey.
Since 2013, Wissink has been cited for six infractions inside prison, one of them for fighting. The 35-year-old inmate has been recognized for his artistic talent. He won first place for drawing at an inmate art show at Vance Granville Community College in 2008, and another prize in 2005 during an art show hosted by the state prison system.
Staff Writer Gavin Off contributed.
Ames Alexander: 704-358-5060, @amesalex
Comments