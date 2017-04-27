Interested in attending a U.S. service academy? Events to provide details.

U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger, R-Charlotte, will host events Saturday for middle and high school students interested in attending one of five U.S. service academies.
Representatives and cadets from West Point, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and U.S. Coast Guard Academy will make presentations and be available for one-on-one meetings. Pittenger’s staff will also be on hand to discuss the nomination process.
The event is at 10 a.m. at Charlotte Catholic High School, 7702 Pineville-Matthews Road. Pittenger will also host another session later in the day in Fayetteville.
For more details, contact Pittenger’s Charlotte office at 704-362-1060.
