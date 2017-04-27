Tracking Charlotte homicides | Here is where 29 people were slain in 2017

A 29-year-old man was killed in northwest Charlotte Wednesday, bringing the city’s total number of homicides this year to 29.
Michael Anthony Barnwell was shot and killed on the 4200 block of Welling Avenue.
Anyone with information on Barwell’s death is asked to call Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Last year, 67 people were victims of homicides – the highest number since 2008, police data show.
On average, Charlotte sees about 61 homicides a year.
Charlotte is on pace this year to register 91 homicides this year.
Below is a map of homicides in Charlotte this year. Click on an icon for more information.
Comments