Local

April 28, 2017 6:16 AM

What are fans saying about Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey choice?

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers selected Christian McCaffrey, the do-it-all Stanford scat-back, with the eighth pick in the first round, and social media weighed in with both support...and a little sarcasm.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Related stories from The Charlotte Observer

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney doesn't defend actions

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos