What are fans saying about Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey choice?

The Carolina Panthers selected Christian McCaffrey, the do-it-all Stanford scat-back, with the eighth pick in the first round, and social media weighed in with both support...and a little sarcasm.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Proud to be a Panther. #KeepPounding https://t.co/rn5QFxqYsO — Christian McCaffrey (@CMcCaffrey5) April 28, 2017 Panthers fans who want Christian McCaffrey and Panthers fans who don't want McCaffrey is the biggest war on Twitter right now hands down. — Adam Johnson™ (@TigerPanthrHeat) April 27, 2017

WHY ARE THE PANTHERS EVEN THINKING ABOUT CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY??? — kp (@TheKhartel) April 27, 2017 Christian McCaffrey is going no. 8 to the Panthers. It makes way too much sense. — J.R. (@JReidDraftScout) April 27, 2017

Christian McCaffrey could be 'the perfect football player' for Panthers — Shakunt Easterbrook (@saforesanim) April 27, 2017

Only thing more exciting than the #NFLDraft is the thought of how electrifying Christian McCaffrey will be in the #Panthers backfield! — Samuel Green (@samuelbeenie) April 27, 2017

Christian McCaffrey has Carolina Panthers written all over him.







Leonard Fournette has Jacksonville Jags written all over him. — Reed (@EastBayReed) April 27, 2017