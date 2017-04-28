Local

April 28, 2017 6:34 AM

Former cheerleading coach charged with indecent liberties with minor

By WBTV

A former cheerleading coach in Concord has been accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Grant Taylor, 19, is charged with two counts each of indecent liberties with a minor and first-degree child exploitation.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office, Taylor coached for Impact One Allstars in Concord.

Impact One released a statement Thursday evening about the investigation.

"Grant Taylor was terminated by IMPACT1 for inappropriate communication with a minor," the statement read. "There is an ongoing police investigation that we are fully cooperating with."

Taylor was released on a $30,000 bond.

Officials say the case is still under investigation.

