Former cheerleading coach charged with indecent liberties with minor

A former cheerleading coach in Concord has been accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor.
Grant Taylor, 19, is charged with two counts each of indecent liberties with a minor and first-degree child exploitation.
According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office, Taylor coached for Impact One Allstars in Concord.
Impact One released a statement Thursday evening about the investigation.
"Grant Taylor was terminated by IMPACT1 for inappropriate communication with a minor," the statement read. "There is an ongoing police investigation that we are fully cooperating with."
Taylor was released on a $30,000 bond.
Officials say the case is still under investigation.
Comments