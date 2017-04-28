It wasn’t Mountain Dew, police say. 4 charged in York Co. after meth made in soda bottles

Four people face methamphetamine charges following a traffic stop Tuesday between York and Rock Hill that led to discovering a pound of meth, drug making materials and portable meth labs in Mountain Dew bottles, police said.
Responding crews from Columbia had to move the scene into a nearby field and wear protective suits to handle the materials, said Lt. Mike Ligon of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
Meth labs are prone to explosion because of the chemicals used to make the drugs.
Officers with the drug unit stopped a car Tuesday afternoon driven by Carey Simpson, 40, of Rock Hill, according to incident reports and drug agents. Officers found 454 grams of meth in two of the plastic soda bottles in what police describe as “one pot meth labs,” a police report shows.
A third bottle had materials used to make meth, police said.
Police also seized other drugs and a loaded handgun.
Simpson is charged with trafficking meth, manufacturing meth, and drug and weapon possession. He remains jailed under a $138,000 bond, jail records show.
Officers then conducted a search at a Gordon Road home, police reports show, and charged three people with drug offenses after finding meth, scales and heroin.
Donna Cearfoss, 61, was charged with meth possession; Crystal Lucas, 36, was charged with meth possession; and Crystal Anderson, 38, was charged with heroin possession, police records show.
