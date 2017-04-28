2 charged with kidnapping in Indian Land SWAT standoff near Fort Mill, police say

Deputies in Lancaster County charged two people in a SWAT situation in Indian Land earlier this week where the suspects were holed up in the home for hours, police said.
SWAT members had to go into the Sandal Brook Road home near the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office substation in Indian Land Tuesday morning, following a standoff for several hours with people inside, said sheriff’s office spokesman Doug Barfield.
Neighbors near the townhouse were evacuated for their safety during the negotiation and SWAT event, Barfield said.
The victim told police he was robbed by two people inside the house during the standoff.
A woman, Morgan Joyce Varn, 24, faces charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and property damage. She remains jailed without bond.
In the home, deputies found a loaded gun that was reported stolen in a crime in 2016.
Jonathan Mikael Robinson, 23, was charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons charges. He also is jailed without bond.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments