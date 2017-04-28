N.C. college raises eyebrows with ‘covenant’ requiring chastity of unmarried teachers

A North Carolina Presbyterian college is taking heat for requiring faculty to sign a “Life Covenant” that asks, among other things, for chastity from those who are single.
Some staffers have reportedly left Montreat College (30 miles east of Asheville) as a result of the covenant requirement, leading to complaints among some students that it has divided the typically close-knit college.
The covenant calls for affirming “chastity among the unmarried and the sanctity of marriage between one man and one woman.” It also includes passages against pornography, gossip, obscene language, covetousness, drunkeness and “sexual behaviors the Bible reveals to be contrary to God’s loving design for humanity.”
And witchcraft, too.
The covenant, which is in the faculty and staff handbooks, acknowledges that not all its students come from a Christian faith background, but the trustees and employees are asking serve as an example for them “in matters of Christian life.”
“This requires that each of us keep our word by taking the commitment to this covenant seriously,” says the document.
A faculty member who wished to remain anonymous told TV station WLOS that at least eight faculty/staff members had refused to sign the covenant, thus refusing to continue their employment at the college following the current semester. The station said Montreat College officials declined to confirm that number.
The Asheville Citizen-Times said a small group of students gathered Wednesday outside the college’s library to voice concerns.
“I think everyone feels it has been divisive, and people are worried about staff leaving,” freshman Caroline Miller told the Asheville Citizen-Times. “I just don’t think the administration should be telling professors what they can and can’t believe about Scripture. I think that’s what the covenant is doing. It’s kind of forcing people to say something that they don’t actually believe, and I’m worried about that.”
Some students, like sophomore Ander Crenshaw, say the commitments were already implied, and the reaction is overblown, reported TV station WLOS. “It was just clarifying that biblical stand point of view and making it more, I'd say, black and white and less ambiguous.”
The Black Mountain News says the college issued a statement saying it spent two years reviewing and refining the core documents, including listening sessions with faculty, staff and alumni. It added that the college was in no way trying to impose values on those outside the campus community.
“However, as a Christian institution of higher learning, U.S. law protects the freedom of religious educational institutions like ours to hire and employ … on sincerely held religious beliefs,” the Black Mountain News reported on April 12.
“In keeping with best practice for businesses and organizations, the college asks employees to affirm, support, and comply with the provisions of the employee handbook,” it stated.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
