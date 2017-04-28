3 years before he put a gun to head of a suspect, Charlotte cop was shot in his own bed

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Realtors Care Day Pause 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? 1:30 Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on questions about Christian McCaffrey's durability 1:55 Queens graduate Cheryl Gregory 0:50 CMPD Chief Kerr Putney doesn't defend actions 2:12 Four CMPD officers tackle suspect 2:36 Ocular melanoma - patients share their stories 0:52 Garinger High students march 2:37 Add this to S-Town buzz: Carolinians may know the professor 2:07 Immigrant community releases 'list of demands' for city Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

After an extended foot chase four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are shown on a video punching, elbowing and holding a pistol to an unarmed suspect's head during a March arrest. CMPD video WBTV