9 Charlotte area high school seniors named Morehead-Cain Scholars at UNC Chapel Hill

Five Mecklenburg County high school seniors and four other seniors from the Charlotte region have been named class of 2021 Morehead-Cain Scholars at UNC Chapel Hill.
The students are among 66 new Morehead-Cain Scholars from across the world who will enter the university this fall, including 37 from North Carolina.
The scholarship covers all expenses for four years of undergraduate study at UNC and includes summer enrichment experiences.
During their four summers at the school, scholars can complete an outdoor leadership course, commit themselves to public service in the U.S. or abroad, conduct research at sites around the world and gain experience in private enterprise.
The regional Morehead-Cain Scholars are:
▪ Burke County: Andrew Philip McRacken, Freedom High in Morganton.
▪ Cabarrus County: Kelsie Naomi King, Hickory Ridge High in Harrisburg.
▪ Iredell County: Marcella Francesca Pansini, South Iredell High in Troutman.
▪ Mecklenburg County: Leslie Ruby Acosta Padilla, Harding University High; Patrick Anderson Bradey, Myers Park High; Dennis Montgomery Cmiel, Myers Park High; Sara Rose Holley, East Mecklenburg High; and Sarah Dudley Sasz, Charlotte Country Day.
▪ Union County: Kayley Elizabeth Carpenter, Piedmont High in Monroe.
