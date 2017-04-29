Forget the Kentucky Derby. Crowds head to annual Queen’s Cup Steeplechase.

Who needs the Kentucky Derby? Crowds descended on Union County Saturday for the annual Queen’s Cup Steeplechase, a popular equestrian event known almost as much for the colorful hats worn by spectators.
Since 1996 thoroughbreds have raced in the steeplechase at Brooklandwood Racecourse steeplechase in tiny Mineral Springs. The athletic thoroughbreds compete at speeds of up to 30 mph.
The jockeys compete in five horse races, with $150,000 in purse money and the winner’s circle awaiting some lucky owners.
There of course also was a competition for best hat, along with other events including Jack Russell terrier races, pony rides and even tailgating contests.
